IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Indore's Venkatesh Iyer Becomes 3rd Most Expensive Player At ₹23.75 Crore, Says Happy To Be Back To KKR Squad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Venkatesh Iyer has become the third most expensive player in the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked him for Rs 23.75 crore.

KKR and United Spirits' Bangalore Royal Challengers placed bid for the all-rounder.

Soon after the auction concluded, Venkatesh Iyer posted a video on Instagram thanking Kolkata Knight Riders for picking him. Expressing his happiness on being back to the squad, Iyer said, "Thankyou KKR for trusting me. I am extremely delighted to be part of the Kolkata Knight Riders once again. To be honest, I am at loss of words. Together, we will aim to defend our championship and win the trophy."

In an interview to a famous news portal, Iyer also said that his wife Shruti Iyer has been lucky for him.

Small town boy makes it big!

Similarly, Ratlam’s Ashutosh Sharma, a hard-hitting batsman, was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 3.8 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction held on Sunday. Previously part of Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 26-year-old has played 11 IPL matches, scoring 189 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.25.

Delhi Capitals shared a post on Instagram welcoming Sharma to the squad.