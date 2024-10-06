International SEAASM: Sleep Disorders Rising Among People; 30% Population Suffers From Insomnia; 10% Experience Sleep Apnoea | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As sleep disorders become increasingly common due to modern lifestyles, experts convened at Central India’s first international sleep medicine conference, organised by the South East Asian Academy of Sleep Medicine. The experts revealed that 30 per cent of the population suffers from insomnia, while 10 per cent experience sleep apnoea. Work stress, unregulated lifestyles and excessive mobile use are major contributors to these issues, as highlighted during the two-day event.

Dr Himanshu Garg, a sleep and respiratory specialist from Australia, discussed the impact of poor sleep hygiene on overall health. He stressed that maintaining a regular sleep schedule and avoiding screens at least one hour before bed are crucial for good rest. According to Dr Garg, lack of sleep increases the risk of serious health issues like heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and mental illnesses.

The event brought together sleep specialists from various fields, including pulmonologists, neurologists, psychologists, and paediatricians. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated the conference, with Dr Apoorva Puranik contributing to the opening remarks.

Discussions covered topics like insomnia, sleep apnoea, snoring, and sleepwalking. The conference showcased devices like the mandibular advancement device, designed to prevent snoring by adjusting the jaw. Other advanced tools for monitoring sleep quality were also introduced. Experts concluded with practical tips for better sleep, emphasizing consistent sleep schedules, limiting screen time, stress management, and creating a restful sleep environment.

Snoring: A Misunderstood Symptom

Dr Garg addressed a common misconception that snoring is a sign of sound sleep, warning that it can indicate underlying health problems like sleep apnoea and cardiovascular diseases. He stressed the need to take snoring seriously, as it can also lead to social and mental discomfort.

Children and Sleep Deprivation

Dr Ravi Dosi shared findings from a study on students in coaching institutes, revealing that 60 per cent of children struggle with sleep. Factors such as late-night studying, stress, and mobile phone use were identified as causes, with these students also at risk for respiratory problems.

Expert Suggestions for Better Sleep

- Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.

- Ensure the sleep environment is quiet, dark, and cool.

- Use a comfortable bed and pillow.

- Get exposure to natural light during the day and avoid blue light from screens in the evening.

- Engage in yoga or other relaxation techniques to reduce stress.

- Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime.

- Exercise regularly but avoid intense workouts close to bedtime.

- Limit fluid intake before sleep.