International Nurses Day 2020: These nurses bravely meeting the COVID challenge

On this International Nurses Day, we want to celebrate and appreciate all our noble nurses who work hard every day and are waging war against COVID-19, a foe as terrifying as any in the recorded human history.

Grappling with the pandemic and all its challenges, the nurses as well as doctors deserve special appreciation in their efforts at saving the lives of people every day.

Here, some senior nurses in their nursing career would like to share their concern about the COVID crisis:

Nurses from around and beyond the city highlighted their hopes by sharing their concern about this pandemic COVID-19 crisis: One of the Nursing Award winners Mrs Ancy Sebastian of Coral Hospital, Indore says: “In spite of rising number of COVID-19 patients, I am still going for duty, and did not skip even a single shift. When I give injection to patients, I always try to plant my smile at the tip of the needle or at the heart of the patients”.

Mrs Sheeba George of Asian Institute of Infertility Management, Indore shares: “It’s a time of great stress and uncertainty still the nurses are rising to the occasion. Even during this pandemic, we are the front-line warriors and are facing innumerable challenges like long working hours, lack of proper sleep and rest and shortage of personal protective equipment and endless mental and emotional stress. Yet, the nursing community makes a lot of comprises and sacrifices in their personal and family lives for the wellbeing of the society amidst the COVID crisis”.

Mrs Thressiamma George, another Nursing Award winner, having 38-years experience in nursing dedication, who works in Bose-Sirs hospital, Anickad, Kerala shares: “Despite COVID crises, I am going to the hospital by walking over 2 kilometers to and fro to perform my duty to the best of my abilities and with devotion. So far I have not taken a single leave during the COVID pandemic”.

In light of the above sharing by some of the nurses from their heart, let us salute our nurses with all our hearts and spirits. We may call this 2020, as the International Year of doctors & nurses and all other front-line workers in this COVID crisis as we celebrate the International Nurses Day!.

PC Thomas is a freelance writer. He can be reached at askpcthomas@gmail.com

The views expressed are his own.