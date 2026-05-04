Install Ultrasonic Music Systems To Deter Wildlife & Birds At Airport: Divisional Commissioner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade has directed authorities to install ultrasonic music systems at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to deter wildlife and birds from interfering with flight operations.

Presiding over the Airport Environment Management Committee meeting on Monday, Dr. Khade also emphasised the use of advanced sensors to provide early warnings for bird activity and fire hazards.

Reviewing the committee’s progress, Dr. Khade instructed the airport rescue team to conduct periodic joint inspections of the airside area in collaboration with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). He mandated monthly review meetings to enhance wildlife mitigation and ensure safety protocols are met.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Dr Khade directed that stray dogs be regularly captured from within the airport premises and the surrounding areas. Furthermore, it must be ensured that any cracks or gaps in the airport fencing are repaired immediately. Special safety measures should also be implemented to protect the area surrounding the airport from fire hazards.

The meeting was attended by Collector Shivam Verma, Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar, and officials from the Forest and Health departments. Dr. Khade stressed that these safety measures are

Key directives issued during the meeting include:

Vegetation Management: Trimming overgrown trees near the Approach Funnel Runway, BSF area, and Aerodrome Police Station.

Sanitation: Clearing open garbage along the Indore-Pithampur route with IMC assistance and maintaining surveillance at Bijasan Tekri to prevent bird attractions.

Infrastructure: Immediate repair of any cracks or gaps in the airport fencing.

Stray Management: Regular capture of stray dogs from within and around the airport premises.