Industries will shut if power tariff hiked even by 10 paise per unit, says MP Industrialist

Indore: Industrialists on Friday lodged their protest as power management company submitted a petition before Electricity Regulatory Commission proposing increase in power tariff.

The power management company submitted the petition on behalf of all three power distribution companies in the state.

In a press conference, All Indian Induction Firms Association, Pithampur Industrial Association and Association of Industries said that industries would start shutting down if power tariff is increased by even 10 paise per unit.

The industrialists said that power management company had proposed hike in tariff showing Rs 24000 crore loss by all the three power distribution company.

“The last quarter showed that the GDP had come down significantly. This mirrors economic slowdown in the country. In such a situation if power tariff is hiked in MP, the industries where power consumption is major part of cost of production, will collapse,” the industrialists said.

They also opposed the limited time given to file their objection on the proposed tariff hike. We have been told to submit our objection by December 11. “We will not be able to prepare our case in such a short time,” they added.