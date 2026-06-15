Indore's Shortest 'Mini-Thon' Sprints Into Guinness | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative aimed at promoting water conservation, environmental protection and healthy living, Indore Municipal Corporation organised the city's shortest-ever run, titled the "Mini-Thon", covering a distance of around one kilometre from Palasia Square to Indraprastha Square.

The event has been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as Indore's smallest run.

MP Shankar Lalwani and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inaugurated the event.

The initiative was organised as part of the corporation's ongoing public awareness campaign on rainwater conservation and groundwater recharge.

During the event, citizens and participants took a pledge to conserve rainwater and were encouraged to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

Organisers also highlighted the importance of walking short distances to improve air quality, reduce pollution and promote a healthier lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, Lalwani said that Indore has become a model of public participation and is known for undertaking innovative initiatives.

He urged residents to install rainwater harvesting systems and help raise the city's groundwater levels.

Singhal stressed that conserving rainwater and improving groundwater levels have become critical priorities in view of future water challenges.