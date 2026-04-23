Indore's SGSITS Civil Engineering Gets NBA Accreditation Till 2028, Intake Raised To 120 Seats | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil Engineering programme at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore has been granted accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) till December 2028, following a comprehensive evaluation of academic processes, infrastructure, faculty, and student outcomes.

The NBA review flagged strong laboratory facilities, experienced faculty, industry linkages, and student performance as key strengths, while noting areas for improvement that the institute is required to address. The accreditation comes amid rising demand for civil engineers driven by large-scale infrastructure expansion, including smart cities, highways, rail corridors, and water resource projects.

SGSITS stated that its academic structure is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), with a focus on multidisciplinary learning, skill development, and industry integration. Curriculum design involves industry experts, alumni, and academic stakeholders. NBA accreditation serves as a quality benchmark, impacting employability, higher education opportunities, and global recognition of degrees.

Other departments at the institute have already secured NBA accreditation, while Computer Engineering and Biomedical Engineering are under review. Director Prof. Nitish Purohit said the accreditation reinforces institutional standards. Head of Civil Engineering Prof. Rakesh Khare said the department will continue to improve academic delivery.

The institute will conduct a two-and-a-half-day faculty development programme on Outcome-Based Education in May 2026. The Civil Engineering programme currently admits 90 students annually. Approval has been granted for 30 additional seats in Hindi medium, increasing total intake to 120.