Indore's Goma Ki Phel Gets 100 CCTV Cameras To Check Theft, Drug Abuse And Criminal Activities | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major community-led initiative to strengthen security and curb theft, anti-social activities and drug abuse, 100 CCTV cameras have been installed in Goma Ki Phel, located in Ward 47 of the city. Of these, 50 cameras were installed through public participation, while residents contributed another 50 by installing cameras at their homes.

The CCTV surveillance network was inaugurated by MLA Mahendra Hardia and police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh. “With this initiative, the entire locality will now come under an extensive camera surveillance network, helping the police keep track of suspicious activities and investigate criminal incidents,” said mayor-in-council member and Ward 47 corporator Nandkishore Pahadia.

The initiative aims to address growing concerns over drug abuse among youngsters in working-class settlements, besides preventing theft and other criminal activities. Drug addiction has reportedly pushed some young people into selling valuables from their own homes, causing financial and emotional distress to their families.

The CCTV network is expected to help the police monitor suspicious movements and deter anti-social elements. It is also expected to strengthen the sense of security among women, girls and other residents.

Police commissioner calls for public participation

After the inauguration, Hardia and the police commissioner interacted with residents at Kabir Chowk in Goma Ki Phel. They discussed public safety and the importance of community awareness. Appreciating Pahadia's initiative, Singh said the police were always with the public and that effective crime control was possible only through mutual trust and cooperation between citizens and the police.

He said the CCTV network would connect Goma Ki Phel with the surveillance system of Tukoganj police station, helping personnel monitor incidents and assist in investigations.

Similar drives planned in other wards

Hardia praised the residents for contributing 50 cameras from their own resources and said that coordination between citizens, elected representatives and the police could transform Goma Ki Phel into a safer and model locality. He also urged youngsters to stay away from drugs and anti-social activities and focus on education and constructive pursuits. He added that similar joint initiatives would be undertaken in other wards with police support to strengthen security and curb crime.

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