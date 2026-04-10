Indore's Daly College Defamation: No Relief For Bail Seekers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development in the high-profile case related to the alleged defamation of Daly College, the Indore District Court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by the accused, delivering a major setback to them.

The applicants—Sandeep Parekh, Ranjit Singh Namli, and Manveer Bais—had approached the District and Sessions Court seeking pre-arrest relief in connection with the case. However, after hearing the matter the court, on April 10, 2026, rejected their anticipatory bail applications.

The court’s decision indicates that it considered the allegations serious enough to deny the accused any immediate legal protection. The order is seen as a strong stance, suggesting that the judiciary is taking the matter seriously.

It is noteworthy that the case was initiated following an FIR lodged by the Daly College administration against the accused, including Anurag Jain. According to the complaint, the accused were allegedly operating a fake social media platform named “VoiceOfDC,” which was used to tarnish the reputation of the institution.

The complaint further alleges that through this platform, misleading information was circulated and objectionable content targeting the institution and its teachers was posted in a planned manner to mislead the public and damage the college’s image.