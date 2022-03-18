Indoreans celebrates holi fearlessly after two years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inderoreans finally celebrated a normal holi after two years because of COVID 19 outbreak.

The residents celebrated holi with colours and gulal. They prepared special dishes and decorated their homes on the occasion.

Most of the people opted for eco-friendly holi, they did not use synthetic colour and avoided wastage of water.

Nonetheless, the fun of Holi is never determined by permanency of colours rather love in them. Many families started the day with traditional sweets, chats and delicious treats. People from different communities prepared and brought a variety of sweets.

Maharashtrian people made sweet puran poli, while Rajasthanis prepared their special lentil halwa. Diverting from lentils, Sindhis brought home their special Gheear and Pragagri. Gujiyas were famous in all communities.

The people enjoyed eating food, dancing and playing with colours throughout the day.

Many families were organising large gatherings and Holi parties in order to make the festival special as they were celebrating after two years.

Most hotels had special Holi parties and packages as well in the city.

Rang De – Stay Fit and Celebrate Colours

Rang De - The Festival of Colors was organized by The World of Fitness after two years at Hotel Solaris.

This celebration was unique to Indore as it blends fitness with festival. It was led by Fit India Ambassador Aarti Maheshwari.

“After a long time public events were organized and one essential lesson from covid-19 is to ensure fitness and better immunity,” Maheshwari said, adding that the event aimed to promote fitness.

She added that to help the society, the colours used were brought from an NGO working with underprivileged families in the city.

“Only natural colours were used so that it is fun and eco-friendly,” Maheshwari said.

On this special occasion, hearing impaired, vision impaired, mute and intellectually challenged kids performed on stage. Rain dance, zumba, dhol pool, etc activities were organised.

Holi brings Indoreans together

“Truly, one can celebrate every season and treat it the same, like life does,” homemaker Jaya Chawla said. She explained that celebration of everything in life is an important aspect of Indian culture and tradition.

Sharing her emotions about the festival, interior designer Ishika Gera said, “I love the festival as it brings together our entire family with the vibrancy of colours.” She explained that Holi has always been their special festival.

“Despite all our problems, we all can enjoy the colours of nature and the fragrance of love, which the festival reminds us of,” engineer Nikita Asrani said. She further talked about various colours of nature that her family uses to prepare herbal colours.

Communal Harmony

People from all the religions in the city were immersed in the colours of Holi. Some families were the Shaik family and Vincent family. Shawez Shaik, an entrepreneur, said, “We grew up in India and we have learned that every festival is just about being grateful and celebrating life. This is what we want our kids and future generation to learn.”

