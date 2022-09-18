Indore: 7 men arrested with stolen wheat worth Rs 3 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch arrested seven people and recovered about 12 tons of stolen wheat from them, an official said on Saturday. The accused had allegedly stolen the wheat from a godown in Ghatiya, in Ujjain district, and were trying to sell it in the city.

According to the police, information was received that some men were roaming around the city to sell wheat at a cheap price. The Crime Branch gathered more information and managed to arrest seven people, named Jitendra and Deepak of Dewas; Rohit and Mukesh of Maksi; Shabbir of Khajrana; Dharmendra of Dewas and Arun of Manasia after cordoning off the area.

The accused allegedly admitted that they had stolen the wheat from a warehouse at Dudeshwar, in Ghatiya, on September 15 and had been trying to sell it in the city. A mini-truck in which they were carrying the wheat was also seized. The accused were handed over to the Ghatiya police for further action.