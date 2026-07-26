Indore Zoo Set To Welcome MP's First One-Horned Rhino Pair | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla Nehru Zoological Park is set for a major transformation over the next six months, with several rare animal species and modern visitor attractions being introduced under the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) animal exchange programme.

The biggest attraction will be the arrival of a pair of one-horned rhinoceroses, which, if the proposal is approved as planned, will make Indore Zoo the first in Madhya Pradesh to house the iconic species. The zoo is also preparing to welcome new exotic bird species, further expanding its collection after the recent addition of colourful African turacos and exotic parrots, including macaws.

Another major development is the arrival of 'Satish', a male hippopotamus from Kanpur, expected next month. Satish will travel nearly 700 km in a specially designed transport vehicle, where he will be continuously sprayed with water to keep him cool during the journey.

Around 20,000 litres of water will be used, and a team of wildlife experts will accompany him throughout the relocation. In exchange, Indore Zoo will send one of its lions to Kanpur. Satish will become the companion of female hippo Dimpy, who was brought from Gwalior in 2027 but has remained without a mate.

Preparations are also underway to inaugurate the zoo's state-of-the-art 14D theatre, where visitors will experience immersive films on wildlife and nature conservation using advanced visual and sound effects. The theatre's screen has already been installed, and the facility is expected to become operational within a week.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said the addition of new species and modern attractions is expected to significantly boost visitor numbers, particularly among children, students and wildlife enthusiasts.

Spread across 53 acres, Kamla Nehru Zoological Park is home to more than 1,400 animals and birds representing over 170 species. This year, the zoo has also celebrated the birth of several cubs, including white tigers, lions, tigers and a rare white blackbuck fawn, adding to its growing list of attractions.