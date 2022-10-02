Indore: Youths share their views on ‘The Quintessential Gandhi’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elocution competition on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti was organised at DCBM on the topic of ‘The Quintessential Gandhi’. Keeping in mind the principles of management, students expressed their thoughts on the relevance of Gandhian thoughts in today’s era. Through this competition, youths got an opportunity to empower themselves. The students showed great interest in imbibing such virtues as truthfulness, morality, patriotism, tolerance, self-control, discipline, self-respect, self-reliance, benevolence, commitment, devotion to duty and understanding one’s demerits and converting them into virtues.

The guest on this occasion was noted orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pradeep Shrivastava. Sonal Sisodia, principal of DCBM and Mayurdhwaj Singh, administrator of the institution, welcomed the guests. In his speech, Dr Shrivastava explained how concepts such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Clean India’ find their roots in Gandhian philosophy. He added that it was all right for youths to have fun, but they also have to be able to understand the importance of the basic philosophy of “Be the change that you want to see”, and accept their shortcomings in order to overcome them.

He also shared how the life of Mahatma Gandhi should serve as a beacon of light to guide humanity to a better world. The winners of the competition were Reet Nanwan, Niyati Jain and Ram Sharma. Khadi being the theme of the day, Ashmeet Tuteja and Suhan Bhatt bagged the Best-Dressed Girl and Boy awards, respectively.