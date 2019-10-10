Indore: Youth killed over old rivalry

Indore: A youth was killed while two of his friends were critically injured after they were attacked by a group of youth over an old rivalry. The incident occurred at Dhar Road on late Tuesday night. The police have detained five accused and started an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh alias Bittu Pathak, 28, resident of Chhatripura area. Those injured are Sonu Choudhary of Ravidaspura and Sourabh Tanwar of Panchmurti Nagar. They were attacked by Rahul Bairagi and four of his accomplices.

CSP (Sarafa) DK Tiwari said Bittu along with Sonu and his friends were on way to drop Sourabh to his house in Panchamurti Nagar when Rahul, Ranjeet Bairagi, Ghura alias Gaurav Bairagi and two others stopped them near Kastur Talkies.

They started an argument over an old issue. The situation turned violent and the accused attacked Bittu, Sourabh and Sonu with knife, sword and paver blocks. Bittu who received injury on head became unconscious. They were rushed to hospital where Bittu died during treatment.

According to CSP Tiwari, Sonu Choudhary had an argument with Rahul during Ganeshotsav last month. Since then, he was trying to take revenge. Bittu who died in the incident had no dispute with the accused but was also attacked.

Sources claimed that Bittu was rushed to MY hospital where hospital staff was informed that he was injured in a road accident. The truth came to light when hospital staff informed police about road accident and police said that Bittu was attacked and not injured in road accident.