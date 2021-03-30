Indore: ​Youth held at airport for carrying ​Chinkara horns​

Indore

Horns of chinkara were found in the bag of a passenger at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore on Monday.

The youth had reached the airport to catch a flight plying​ ​from Indore to Mumbai. During the CISF investigation and bag screening there, Chinkara's horns were found from him.

He was then handed over to the aerodrome police. The police has handed over the youth to the ​forest ​department team for further questioning.

The forest departm​​ent is going to take action under the Wildlife Act. At the same time, in the whole case, the traveller says that he brought this horn to Indore in connection with the shooting and it is fake.

At present, the Forest Department is also investigating whether the deer horn is genuine or fake.

It is learned that a 7-member team from Mumbai had come ​to Ujjain a few days ago in connection with shooting a documentary. On Monday, the team reached Ujjain to Indore Airport to fly to Mumbai.

At the same time, during the investigation, suspected horn appeared in the bag of Kunal, a resident of Mumbai, during the screening.

The team caught him and informed the Aerodrome ​police. The police reached the spot and took the accused to the police station and handed him over to the forest department for further questioning.

It is illegal to carry any animal parts​

Chief conservator of Forest, Indore HS Mohanta said that the horn has been seized due to a case of illegal transportation of animal item without any permission. The department will present the young man in court and submit a complaint. “The accused is named Kunal Narayan Kundu aged about 35 years, further, we can find out whether the chinkara horns are real or fake only after completing the investigation,” Mohanta said.

The forest department is not placing the ​youth as a hunter, but according to the Wildlife Act, a case has been registered under the sections for carrying the limbs of wild animals without permission.