Indore: Your dream vehicle to cost more

Indore: If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, then take it before Governor signs the Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Act, 2019, which has already been passed in the state assembly.

Once Governor signs it, you will have to pay more as increased taxes will be applicable on registration of vehicles, transfer fees and road tax. Most affected will be those who want to buy a diesel vehicle that costs above Rs 20 lakh, as they have to pay about 16 per cent higher amount.

The government has also decided to increase tax on city buses as they were paying Rs 150 per seat in three months but now they will have to pay Rs 450 per seat for three months.

“The government has passed the amendment bill in the assembly and now it is pending for Governor’s signature. Once it is signed, a notification will be issued and it will be applicable from the date mentioned in the notification,” regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi said. The government has made the amendments to increase the revenue.