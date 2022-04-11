Indore: YC rally a flop show as activist clash with each other

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Activists of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress clashed with each other in a rally led by State president Dr Vikrant Bhuria to protest against Vyapam Scam 2 and rising inflation.

The activists were seen fighting following a dispute over who would walk with the leaders in the rally. However, Bhuria claimed that it was a conspiracy by BJP as their workers tried to clash with us.

Moreover, Youth Congress leaders couldn’t gather the expected activists during the protest even though they delayed the foot march from Harsiddhi Temple to Collector by two hours.

Youth Congress activists tried to pass the barricading that police had put to stop them from entering the Collector’s office but were arrested by cops and sent to District Jail.

Activists had gathered at Harsiddhi Temple at Pandhrinath and took out a rally at Collectorate while shouting slogans against the government. During the protest, more cops were deployed at the square in comparison to the number of activists who participated in the rally. Police said Youth Congress had not taken permission to organise the rally.

Vikrant Bhuria with some of the activists had tried to cross the barricading and they shouted slogans while sitting on the barricading.

“We are raising the voice of the youth of the state as the government has turned a blind eye over the scams including the MPTET exam and constable recruitment exam. The government has put us in jail today but we will come again to protest,” Bhuria said.

On the question of the clash between the activists, Bhuria alleged that it was the conspiracy of the BJP which tried to suppress us. “It was their workers who thrashed our workers in the rally,” he said.

No permission to protest was taken: Police

Additional DCP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauriya said that Youth Congress activists had taken out the rally and staged demonstrations without permission. “We have sent them to jail and will take action under relevant sections,” he said.

Meanwhile, cops at Raoji Bajar Police Station said that about 40-50 people were booked under section 188 and released from the jail after an hour.

BJP takes jibe over clash at rally

BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma took a jibe over the dispute between activists of the Youth Congress and said that it is the ritual of Congress and it may damage the 'image' of the Bhuria family if this didn’t take place

