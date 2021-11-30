Indore: ​YC activists stage demo at DAVV over protest ban

Indore

Activists of Youth Congress and NSUI staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidylaya (DAVV) over a ban on protests on campuses of institutions of higher learning without permission from the institute’s authorities.

An order dated October 26 issued by DAVV stated that all acts of indiscipline, including protests, dharna, rallies by students, in universities and colleges’ campuses are being banned henceforth.

Stating that it is important that discipline is maintained in the colleges and university campuses, DAVV issued a charter of 13-point directives for maintaining discipline in institutions of higher education.

YC and NSUI activists shouted slogans against the university authorities and demanded withdrawal of the order.

They even had heated exchanges with rector Ashok Sharma and registrar Anil Sharma over the issue.

With tempers running high, the rector said that the university would recommend an amendment in the 13-point order to the executive council. However, the activists did not buy the argument. They threatened to protest till the order is withdrawn.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:33 AM IST