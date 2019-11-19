Indore: ‘Would have been better if I had died’

Indore: Ajay Mishra, a BEd student of Tagore Education College, who had lately attempted suicide but survived, said that it would have been better if he was dead as inaction against college director Sanjay Parikh is upsetting him.

He along with other students of the college thronged Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) seeking an FIR against their director and the principal.

They stated that the inquiry into allegations levelled by Ajay is over but no action was taken against the director and the principal. The students also demanded their transfer to other college.

As reported earlier, Ajay had attempted suicide by consuming poison alleging that he was harassed by college director. He had also alleged that classes are not held in the college, which lacked teachers.

Following the allegations, a three-member committee was constituted by Department of Higher Education. The report has been sent to DHE for action.

But the students have insisted on taking immediate action. Ajay told DAVV officers that it would have been better if his suicide bid had succeeded. “I feel frustrated due to inaction against those who abetted me to attempt suicide,” he said.

When asked about marksheets, deputy registrar Prajwal Khare said first semester marksheet would be sent to the college in two to three days. The students said that they want marksheet of DAVV and not of their college even if it is an autonomous institution. Dean, student welfare, LK Tripathi said it is not possible for DAVV to issue marksheet to students of an autonomous college.

Students also lodge plaint with SSP: Before reaching university, the students lodged complaint with SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra during public hearing on Tuesday. The students alleged that police were also evading action against college director who is pressurising them.