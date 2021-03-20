Indore: World Sparrow Day celebrated online in view of corona spread

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to coronavirus second wave, city zoo was shutdown and so were many places of events. Hence, to celebrate World Sparrow Day on Saturday, Indore city zoo conducted different activities online.

About 1500 entries were received from all over India for various competitions. World Sparrow Day, World Forest Day and World Water Day are celebrated on March 20-21-22 respectively.

Quiz based on these topics was conducted online in which about 600 people participated. Along with this, nest making workshop was conducted in which participants were told about how to make nest for birds and to attract them. Nest boxes were made from old plywood for small birds. About 200 people participated in this activity.

Third was T-shirt painting competition in which students and elders participated. Save Sparrows was the subject of competition. After this, all the T-shirts will be distributed among needy by volunteers. "We got 200 T-shirts," Aishani Jain, NGO ARPF, coordinator, said.