Indore: World Food Day; City offers innovative snacks and international cuisine too

The city is known for its foodies and wide variety of foods available, be it special innovations in namkeens or its delectable Poha and Jalebi combos. One of the to-do things for celebrities, when they come to Indore is to taste its ware. On World Food Day, which falls on October 16, we bring a preview of best local food of Indore, international cuisines in Indore and unique organic food in the city. The day is celebrated every year to mark the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organisation in 1945.

Innovative Indore’s most popular food: There is a large variety of the food items that have been invented in Indore. The undoubtedly most popular is ‘Indori Poha’, which is even in the race for getting geographical identification of the city.

The khopra patties, is innovation of Indore. The patties are delicious balls of fried potato with surprise coconut centre and eaten dunked in green and red chutneys. You can try them in Sarafa and Chappan Dukan.

From savoury sev varieties to roasted diet variants, Indore has the largest collection of Namkeens manufactured under various brand names. A meal without sev is unimaginable for many here.

In winter, an Indori speciality of small cubes of yam (garadu) that have been fried and sprinkled with spices to make a delicious crispy chaat is a must have. How can one forget the wide variety of kachoris and samosas in the city! From the spicy lal balti kachori to most-loved aloo (potato) kachori sold outside SGSITS college, the city has a flavour to please everyone.

Sweet or tangy or spicy? Samosas dip in a new taste in different parts of the city as per inclination of people. Protein rich and delicious mong bhajias are among the most popular evening snacks in most offices and can be found being sold in every corner of the city.

The mention of Indore’s food is incomplete without Joshi’s Dahi Wada and Bhutte ki Kees, which is popular all over the world now because its unique style of serving and lip-smacking taste.

For sweet-tooth: Indore does not fail the sweet lovers and offers a large variety of sweets from Jaleba to sugar-free diet candies. Some of the most popular sweets in the city are: mawa batti (a larger variant of gulab jamun stuffed with dry fruits), jaleba, imarti, kulfi faluda, makkan bada, rabdi, and mangli rasgulla.

“French version of pastries and bakeries are quite popular in Indore, but more inclination is towards Indori style sweets, where we even prepare Rabri cakes,” baker Shruti Vincent said.

International cuisine blends in the city: Considering the love for food, many international cuisines have made their way to Indore. Some latest trending international cuisines are Persian Gulf, French, Italian, Chinese, American, Mexican, Thai, Japanese and German.

A new addition from this World Food Day in Persian Gulf cuisine offered by Aamir Diyab is ‘Baba Ghanoush Pita’. “This is the first time that it is being prepared in the country as street food I am sure, and we intend to launch it from this world food day to celebrate the day with food lovers of Indore,” he said. The dish name means the father of coquetry or indulged/pampered/flirtatious daddy or spoiled old daddy.

Italian cuisines mean more than pizza for Indoreans. There are several varieties of pastas and other delicacies. Chicken Fajitas, Berried tea, Three Cheese Pasta and of course the Mushroom Rosti are among popular dishes.

Chinese has always been a favourite cuisine for Indoreans, and now, momos that have recently become a part of Indore’s cuisine have a spicier and friend modification as well. Several varieties of other international cuisines have been adopted and loved by Indoreans with highlighting Nachos from Mexican cuisine, pastries and bakeries from French, burgers, pies and waffles from American, and more.

The unique organic food centre: Promoted by Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta, Indore has its very own organic food centre and farmer’s market named Jaivik Setu. On every Sunday, one can enjoy a variety of north and south Indian cuisines prepared from organic vegetables and flour. The stress here is mostly of healthy eating and diet. However, feeding the Indori indulgence, one can find some delicacies street food style items as well.