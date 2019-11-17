Indore: World Day of the Poor celebrated

Indore: Christian community came together on Sunday to celebrate World Day of the Poor at St Joseph's church and St Joseph school.

The World Day of the Poor is a Roman Catholic observance, celebrated on the 33rd Sunday of Ordinary Time since 2017. It was established by Pope Francis in his Apostolic Letter, Misericordia et Misera, issued on 20 November 2016 to celebrate the end of the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy.

Pope’s message reminding those who suffer and are abandoned to always bear in mind that God loves them and hears their prayers was retold to the devotees. “You who are little, who are poor, fragile, you are the Church’s treasure. You are in Mary’s heart, in God’s heart,” the words from his message for the day were re-told in the celebrations.

Around 160 lepers were brought from Alwasa village, Palia, Banganga leper colony, Ishawas lepers colony to the premises. Around 25 mentally challenged adults were invited to be a part of the celebrations from Navlakha area.

Around 150 beggars and people were brought from Malwa Mill, Chidiya Gar, Bhamori and Patnipura area in school buses to the campus for celebrations.

An entertainment programme was prepared by community members for them. Mukesh Amoliya conducted entertainment programme and Sunil Raphael presented an action song.

Giving them a chance to take over the stage, the guests of the day performed variety of dances and sang songs. Rangubai, a leper, danced on the stage. Sarang the head of the lepers from Banganga spoke and thanked the organizers. Many children from leper colony danced and sang songs.

Fr Thomas Rajamanikam gave a message of loving the poor. “Loving and serving the neglected lepers is a real service and the almighty would reward us in heaven,” he said.

Gabriel and Vipas, community members, said, “God asks us to set aside one day to refocus physically, mentally, and spiritually, which was today.” He added that serving others helps us to see everything from a different perspective.

Mangheskar, a community member said, “From such experience, begin to see in the depths of our being that God is in charge.” We can let go of our own agenda because we know that God will inspire us, guide us and strengthen us for the week ahead.

Community members including Anupama Paul and Gracy sang songs to inspire and motivate the guests.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat attended the event and said, “Since I was also poor background, I wanted to join the event.”