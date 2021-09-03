Indore: Workshop on MSME cluster development today

Indore

Under the Cluster Development Program​me​ the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department (MSME) is organising a Cluster Development Program​me​ in the city on Friday.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Omprakash Saklecha, ​m​inister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department. Secretary and Industries Commissioner of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P Narhari will also be present on this occasion.

General ​manager District Trade and Industry Center (DIC) AK Chouhan informed that in the workshop, a presentation will be given by the departmental officers from Bhopal regarding Madhya Pradesh Industrial Land and Building Allotment and Management Rules-2021. They will also brief about the cluster development on undeveloped land, MSME promotion policy and installation of rooftop solar panels.

​Minister Saklecha ​to arrive today​

State's Minister for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Science & Technology Omprakash Saklecha will be on the district’s tour on Friday and Saturday. Minister Saklecha will reach the city at 11 am on Friday to attend the workshop of MSME department. Thereafter, he will ​stay the night at the Circuit House. Minister Saklecha will leave for Hotel Sayaji on Saturday 4th September at 9:20 am and will attend ​a local programme​ being organised here. He will leave the ​hotel for Jawad at 11.30 am.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:54 AM IST