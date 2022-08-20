Indore: Workshop on endoscopic spine surgery today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Spinal Welfare Society is organising a two-day workshop on endoscopic spine surgery on August 20 and 21.

Programme is divided into two days with a total of 7-8 sessions. Every session will include technique-related lectures and one live endoscopic surgery. Spine surgeons, neurosurgeons, and pain physicians will learn nuances of this revolutionary technique of spine surgery under local anesthesia and daycare spine surgery through just less than a cm incision where the patient can walk on the same day and back home in 24 hrs.

More than 100 delegates are coming from all over India including JK UK, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra AP, TN, along with a few International delegates from Dubai, Kenya, Indonesia & Iraq.

Dr Girish Datar (Miraj) is the course chairman and Dr Prasad Patgaonkar (Indore) is the course director & organising secretary for the workshop. Dr Vaibhav Goyal is the course coordinator.

In endoscopic spine surgery, the patient's recovery takes place in a much lesser time than in open surgery. Due to the surgery done with the endoscope, the veins appear to have increased up to 25 times their normal size, which also reduces the risk of injury to them. There is also no blood loss in endoscopic spine surgery. Surgery done in a workshop also costs around Rs 50,000 while normally it costs around Rs 1.5 lakh.