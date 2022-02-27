Indore: ‘Women entrepreneurs get fillip in new startup policy’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MSME minister Om Prakash Saklecha has said that, in the forthcoming start-up policy, women entrepreneurs will get a major fillip. He was addressing a function organised here on Saturday by FICCI Flow. At the programme, state industries commissioner P Narhari also joined online and informed the women members of FICCI Flow about the efforts being made to improve startups in the state.

Ujjwala Singhania, national president of FICCI Flow, also participated in the programme.

Addressing the women entrepreneurs, Saklecha said that the government was giving all kinds of help to women. Now, there was no need to worry about any kind of facilities, he said. “We want to increase the number of women doing startups in the state and, for this, we’re making all arrangements—from land to funding. If women want to start their own products, they can take help for preparing them in the engineering colleges.”

Sakhlecha said that women were more experienced in the field of management. Along with running a home, a business can also be run successfully. “We’re providing various facilities to give impetus to women in the new startup policy,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:31 AM IST