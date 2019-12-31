Indore: Woman sets mom-in-law ablaze over buying washing machine

Indore: The need for a washing machine led a woman to set ablaze her mother-in-law because she was denying the expenses. The incident occurred under Banganga police. Later, the accused saved her mother-in-law by dousing the fire on the spot. Police registered FIR against the accused on Monday.
According to police, Premabai Pandey, 62, resident of Rajbagh Colony, complained that her daughter-in-law Deepali Pandey threw kerosene from behind on Premabai while she was going for a bath. She then set her on fire.
When the woman screamed due to burning, her elder son and his wife reached the spot. She alleged that seeing them, accused daughter-in-law splashed water on her and doused the fire.
The victim told police that she was having argument with her daughter-in-law over buying washing machine. The accused was demanding washing machine and the victim was not ready to give money for it, police said.
