Indore: Woman Molested On Indigo Flight From Udaipur  

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a passenger onboard an Indigo flight, police said on Friday. The woman was travelling to the city from Udaipur with her husband and she lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police after reaching the city.

A man sitting on the left seat allegedly touched her with bad intentions. She told her husband about the same. When asked, the man did not reveal his identity. The woman first lodged a complaint with the security personnel at the airport and later she lodged a complaint with the police.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu said that a case has been registered against an unidentified man on the complaint of the woman and a search is on for him. The investigation is on to identify him. He could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Youth from Dhar booked for extorting Rs 54K from fellow girl student

Rajendra Nagar police registered a case against a youth from Dhar for allegedly blackmailing a college girl and extorting Rs 54,000 and gold ornaments from her family members.

A search is on for the accused. Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Siyaram Gurjar said that the college-going girl has lodged a complaint that she met with the accused Om and later befriended him.

Later on, the accused started blackmailing her threatening her of circulating an objectionable video of hers. He later threatened her family members and took Rs 54,000, a gold mangalsutra and earrings from them but continued to harass the girl.

Fed up the girl went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police said that the girl and the accused are students from the same college. A team is being sent to Dhar for the arrest of the accused.