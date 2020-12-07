Indore: Woman molested in Jinsi, another assaulted in Kandilpura

Indore:

A 38-year-old woman living in Jinsi was molestation and assaulted in Malharganj area following which a case was registered on Monday.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was assaulted by her neighbour, also in the Malharganj area.

Police said, in the molestation incident, a case has been registered against Mayank son Vijay Thakur Rawal of Sangam Nagar, under section 354, 354 D, 294, and 506 of IPC.

Police said that the 38-year-old victim said in her complaint that the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday. The accused came to the woman and held her hand and started making vulgar gestures.

The woman tried to escape from the place but the accused followed her and started abusing her on the street. Hearing the commotion, the woman neighbour’s intervened and Mayank fled but threatened the woman of dire consequences.

35-year-old woman assaulted

In another case in Malharganj police station a man, Deepak Yadav entered a neighbour's house in Kandilpura area and assaulted a 35-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim said in her complaint that the accused Deepak started abusing her on Sunday evening without any reason. When she opposed, Deepak entered her house carrying a stick and attacked her. Victim’s neighbours heard the ruckus and stopped Deepak from assaulting her and saved the victim.