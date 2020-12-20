Indore: Woman files dowry harassment case against husband, in-laws

Indore: A woman married in February this year filed a dowry demand complaint of Rs 3 lakh with the Women Police Station on Sunday. Police said following a complaint by Shivani against her husband Siddhant Jaiswal, his father Sunil, mother Rashmi and Sister Sanskrati, police have registered a case under Section 498A, 323, 34 of IPC and under Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

Shivani said in March after her marriage when she was planning to visit her parents, her sister-in-law Sanskriti asked her to bring along Rs 3 Lakh of the “promised” Rs 5 lakh dowry amount.

However, soon after Shivani came to her see her parents, the nationwide lockdown was imposed and she could not go back to her in-laws home.

However, after the unlock process began and Shivani returned to her in-laws residence, she was mentally pressured and at times she was also denied food. They also misbehaved with her and used abusive language against her. When she could not take it further, she visited the police station and complained.