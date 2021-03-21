​Indore: With surging Covid cases, Super Speciality Hospital to restart today​

Indore

​Thanks to the rising number of ​Covid patients, district administration has decided to ​restart ​the ​Super Speciality Hospital as ​a ​Covid treatment facility. It will be started on Monday and about 70-bed will be available for the patients.

​At present, the number ​of ​active cases ​is above 2090​, and the beds in hospitals​ are filling up quickly. To ensure there is no shortage of beds the administration is ramping up the facilities in several hospitals.​

“Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani inspected the facility on Sunday. They have directed us to complete the pending work of the hospital at the earliest and also to start the facility for ​Covid patients again,” Superintendent of Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said.

He added that they will start admitting patients on the first floor from Monday with the capacity of 65-70 beds.

About 6​,​000 beds are available in government and private hospitals of the city including about 700 ICU beds and over 30 per​ ​cent of beds and ICUs are full.

MGM Medical College sent over 900 samples to Ahmedabad​

MGM Medical College had to send over 900 more ​Covid samples for testing to a private laboratory at Ahmedabad. College had sent over 1​,​800 samples for testing on Saturday. The college has the capacity of 2​,​300 sample testing and remaining samples were outsourced.

“We have a capacity of testing 2​,​300 samples in a day and we will send remaining samples to private laboratories from where the government has signed MoU,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the samples were sent to Supratech Laboratory, Ahm​e​dabad.

​​