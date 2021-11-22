Indore: With State government lifting all restrictions, admin worried as six more test positive

Indore

With all restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 revoked by the government, the sudden rise in cases has sent city officials on tizzy as six patients tested positive on Saturday. Out of six patients, two are from Indore while four are from Mhow.

Of much concern for the citizens is that a twelve-year kid too tested positive.

The similar situation prevailed about 11 days ago also when seven cases were found positive.

According to health officials, out of six people, four are from Mhow’s Cantonment area and a couple from Palasia police station area.

“A 32-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife, residents of Ravindra Nagar, tested positive. They returned from Darjeeling a couple of days ago and went through testing at a private laboratory after getting cough and cold. They both are completely vaccinated and have been admitted to private hospital for the treatment,” sampling in-charge Dr Abdullah Farooqi said.

Contact tracing of four patients of Mhow was done by the health team there.

“All the four patients of the same family of Mhow live in Cantonment Area including a 45-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, and a 44-year-old woman, health officials said.

City has been witnessing sudden fluctuation in Covid cases frequently as 0-3 cases were being found for the last many days but it suddenly increased to seven on November 21.

Total number of positive patients reached 1,53,292 in the city and no death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1392, so far. As many as 23 patients are under treatment in various hospitals and Covid Care Centre of the city.

Health department has taken over 60 samples of the people who came in contact with these six patients.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:00 AM IST