Indore: With all COVID norms in place, IIM Indore celebrates 24th Foundation Day

Indore: IIM Indore celebrated its 24th Foundation Day on Saturday strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. Even though the celebrations this year were lowkey keeping in mind the COVID safety guidelines, the community members were passionate about observing the glorious 24 years of the Institute. The short event witnessed the presence of IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai along with CAO Col Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi, and a few faculty and staff members.

Rai in his foundation day address shared the three aspects of being compassionate—reflective listening, being devoid of ego and acting only after due deliberation. "You need to be a reflective listener, i.e. listen to understand and not just respond, and that is the first aspect of compassion. The second aspect is being devoid of ego, which is all about worrying whether people are giving you due importance and respect or not. However, self-respect is all about following your own principles and values and not doing anything which we ourselves feel ashamed of. The real character of a person lies with what a person does when nobody is watching," he said.

He said that they need to keep in mind everyone—even the ones who aren’t present while they take the decision. "Hence we need to act only after due deliberation—consider the interests of those as well who have a disadvantage."

Rai said , ‘This is the kind of institution we aim to be, which is built on the foundations of equality, goes the extra mile to ensure that we do something to mitigate the discomfort and pain of other people,."

On this occasion, the institute also held an Award Ceremony for the Best Teachers and Best Staff Members of the year.

Apart from this, employees who have completed their 10/20 years of dedicated service at the institute were also felicitated. Felicitations for the staff members for their outstanding performance during the year also took place. The Official Language Department of the Institute had also conducted a ‘Hindi Quiz’ on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and the winners received their prizes on Foundation Day. IIM Indore’s in-house Hindi Magazine- Gyaan Shikhar’s fifth edition was also released on this occasion.

Best Teacher Award: Professor Bipul Kumar, Professor Shrihari S. Sohani

Best Staff Award: Ajaya Kumar Dash, Manish Kumar Namdeo, Rakesh Kaushal, Santhi Janardanan, Uveshmohammad F Chobdar

Staff Members for Exceedingly Good Performance: Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Jitendra Singh Yadav, Kamlesh Bhatia, Ravi Jingar, Samarth Shukla