Indore: Winners of ‘On The Spot’ painting competition awarded at Free Press

Indore: Thursday was a special day of celebrations and felicitations of those young artists who have risen above others and earned their place among winners of Free Press ‘On The Spot’ painting competition 2021.
Students had been waiting for this special day to receive their special presents and meet chief guest actor Deepraj Rana.
Winners of ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press in association with DHL Infrabulls were felicitated by the chief guest and various other dignitaries. The event was powered by Indian Oil.
Free Press on the spot painting competition, an open and unbiased platform to budding artists in Indore, was organised digitally this year due to covid-19 outbreak. As per registrations, 6,739 students participated in the event.
Winners along with their parents were fascinated by the presence of Rana. They sought photos and enquired about life in film industry, which the actor humbly answered.
Rana is a an Indian and Nepali film and television actor, who is known for Gunday (2014), Special 26 (2013) and Found a Treasure Called Love (2015).
Free Press Painting Competition Winners
Group A winners
Vedant Tripathi from Daly College bagged first place.
Aradhya Shrivastava in Grade 2 from Queens College bagged second place.
Shreshta Yadav in Grade 3 from Delhi Public School Nipania came in third place.
Group B winners
Hitanshi Agrawal in Grade 6 from Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar bagged first place.
Siddhi Agrawal in Grade 7 from St Joseph School bagged second place.
Meesha Patel in Grade 4 from Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar came in third place.
Group C winners
Dhruv Verma in Grade 9 from Shri Gujarati Samaj AMN School bagged first place.
Bhavya Gupta in Grade 10 from SICA Senior Secondary school bagged second place.
Japnit Gupta in Grade 11 from Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar came in third place.
Group A Consolation Prizes
Rishima Mahajan in grade 2; Kartika Malviya in kindergarten (KG – 2); Garima Vishwakarma in Grade 2; Shivam Kashyap in Grade 4; Kaashwl Khurana in Grade 2; Avni Sharma in Grade 2; Ira Nagar in KG-2; Reeha Amit Shah in Grade 1; Abeer Agrawal in KG-2; Yashasvini Rathod in KG-2; and Navya Trivedi in Grade 3 were awarded consolation prizes.
Group B Consolation Prizes
Divyanshika Saigal in Grade 7; Shivaansh Nandwal in Grade 5; Abdullah Bin Zuber in Grade 6; Rani Sarkar in Grade 7; Bhumika Bindoriya in Grade 7; Arini Tiwari in Grade 7; Daksh Yadav in Grade 4; Rashida Dahodwala in Grade 7; Ishwari Soni in Grade 6; Rishbha Matta in Grade 7; Saniya Shrivas in Grade 6; and Pahal Agrawal in Grade 7 were awarded consolation prizes.
Group C Consolation Prizes
Tanvi Chopariya in Grade 8; Aditya Saha in Grade 12; Isha Kawade in Grade 9; Bhuvan Kumar Jain in Grade 10; Aayushi Sahu in Grade 8; Zoya Qureshi in Grade 11; Naman Sinha in Grade 8; Priyansh Bairagi in Grade 7; Ridhima Jain in Grade 8; Kanak Panchal in Grade 12; Maulika Joshi in Grade 10; and Tanvi Pilley in Grade 9 were awarded consolation prizes.
Winner’s Speak
“That I always love to paint and sketch. I want to become a pilot and I love to play cricket and volleyball and have interest in listening music.”- Vedant Tripathi, Daly College
“It was unexpected and I am feeling very happy after winning in Free Press on spot competition.”- Shreshta Yadav, Delhi Public School Nipania
“I have been a part of Free Press painting competition since I was in kindergarten. I enjoy and love to be a part of it. With hard work and practice, I finally won an award at Free Press this time.”- Siddhi Agrawal, St Joseph School
"I have won several competitions but this was my first time to win at Free Press On Spot competition."- Meesha Patel, Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar
“I love painting and drawing since my childhood. This is my first time I had taken participation at Free Press painting competition. Winning was a surprise for me. I will participate every year!”- Dhruv Verma, Shri Gujarati Samaj AMN School
"I have been practising sketching and painting since I was in class first. I find comfort in drawing and painting. I want to become a scientist in future and take our country to discover more about the universe.”- Bhavya Gupta, SICA Senior Secondary school
"I am feeling great, because I did not hope to win, just did my best. I have keen interest in drawing since childhood. I want to become artist in future. I am currently studying humanities with painting."- Japnit Gupta, Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar.