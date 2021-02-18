Indore: Winners of ‘On The Spot’ painting competition awarded at Free Press

Indore: Thursday was a special day of celebrations and felicitations of those young artists who have risen above others and earned their place among winners of Free Press ‘On The Spot’ painting competition 2021.

Students had been waiting for this special day to receive their special presents and meet chief guest actor Deepraj Rana.

Winners of ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press in association with DHL Infrabulls were felicitated by the chief guest and various other dignitaries. The event was powered by Indian Oil.

Free Press on the spot painting competition, an open and unbiased platform to budding artists in Indore, was organised digitally this year due to covid-19 outbreak. As per registrations, 6,739 students participated in the event.

Winners along with their parents were fascinated by the presence of Rana. They sought photos and enquired about life in film industry, which the actor humbly answered.

Rana is a an Indian and Nepali film and television actor, who is known for Gunday (2014), Special 26 (2013) and Found a Treasure Called Love (2015).

Free Press Painting Competition Winners

Group A winners

Vedant Tripathi from Daly College bagged first place.

Aradhya Shrivastava in Grade 2 from Queens College bagged second place.

Shreshta Yadav in Grade 3 from Delhi Public School Nipania came in third place.

Group B winners

Hitanshi Agrawal in Grade 6 from Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar bagged first place.

Siddhi Agrawal in Grade 7 from St Joseph School bagged second place.

Meesha Patel in Grade 4 from Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar came in third place.

Group C winners

Dhruv Verma in Grade 9 from Shri Gujarati Samaj AMN School bagged first place.

Bhavya Gupta in Grade 10 from SICA Senior Secondary school bagged second place.

Japnit Gupta in Grade 11 from Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar came in third place.

Group A Consolation Prizes