Indore: Will Try To Deliver Results As Early As Possible, Says Rajan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan here on Friday said that efforts will be made to deliver results of MP Assembly elections as early as possible on December 3.

He had come to the city to inspect the counting venue, taking stock of the preparations for counting of votes and the security arrangements of the strong room.

He expressed satisfaction with the preparations and security arrangements of the strong room. He said that their efforts will be to ensure that the counting of votes is conducted in a completely transparent and systematic manner.

Divisional commissioner Malsingh, collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T along with all the returning officers, other senior officers of administration and police were also present.

Ilayaraja gave detailed information about the arrangements and preparations being made for the counting of votes of all nine Assembly seats in the district.

Rajan visited the counting rooms set up Assembly constituency wise and took stock of the preparations. Also, he reviewed the arrangements being made for counting of postal ballots. He took information about the counting tables, number of staff engaged in counting, security arrangements, number of postal ballots etc.

He inspected the security arrangements of the strong room. He went through the arrangements made for monitoring the strong room at the counting venue through CCTV. Also, he discussed with the representatives of the candidates present to monitor the strong room in the counting venue premises. The representatives of the candidates appreciated the security and surveillance arrangements.

“Rajan appeared satisfied with the vote counting arrangements and also gave necessary directions,” Ilayaraja told reporters.

Rajan directed that the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections-2023 should start sharp at 8 am on December 3 with the counting of postal ballots. The counting of votes recorded in EVM will start at 8:30 am. It was told that the services of about 800 officers and employees would be taken for the counting of votes. Of these, 516 government servants will count EVM votes and 180 government servants will count postal ballots.