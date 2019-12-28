Indore: Will axe mafia’s illegal money supply network, says Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav

Indore: The district administration will trace the sources of unaccounted money of land mafia. It is aimed to axe their illegal money supply network, which will weaken their money and muscle power. The district administration is preparing a list of properties built with black money.

After pulling down two marriage gardens of land shark Bobby Chhabra on Saturday, district collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said there is need to break down the network of illegal money supply of mafia. “We need to attack that,” he remarked.

He said Bobby’s illegal properties including marriage gardens, buildings and restaurants were found to be in name of his relatives. “There was violation of building permission. That is why we acted and will continue to act,” he added.

ADM-SDM investigate disputed housing societies: The district administration will constitute committee led by ADM or SDM to investigate housing co-operative societies against which the complaints of irregularities and disputes are more. The committee will also include officers of co-operatives department. In first phase, 10 to 11 societies will be taken up for investigation.