Indore: When Samaritans take the plunge

Good Samaritans wait for no one's orders. It is their conscience that speaks louder than anythIng. In such a crisis, it is the job of a good citizen to stand by the government instead of criticising it. This is no time for rajneeti. And in Indore, noble-hearted people have done exactly the same. Concerned with the hunger of the poor and needy, people from various areas of the city have came together for a same cause... that is to see that the essential items are provided in the nick of time. If residents of Swarna Vatika and Sai Vihar areas are providing meals to the poor, a few families belonging to Ward 76 of Rau Constituency are collectively distributing food raw materials.

In Swarn Vatika and Sai Vihar area, residents are cooking food, packing the same and handing the consignment to policemen for distribution. Ayush Ghadge said work is done by Suresh Deshlehre, Rajesh Mishra, Pradeep Jain and Sonu Mishra. From early hours, they get involved in cooking food. Some chop the veggies, some prepare the dough and chapatis.Ayush said they started this exercise since lockdown and would continue till normalcy returns.

In Ward No. 76 of Rau area, BJP head Ravi Panchal and his team, including Usha Pant, Chandrashekhar Malviya, Mahendra Shukla and others are seeking help from the residents and coordinating with them to gather funds for raw items.Usha Pant said they are contributing and providing food packets in nearby areas. She added that many people have joined them.