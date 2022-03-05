Indore: Wheel lathe shed coming up near Mhow coach depot

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)



Ratlam Division's first wheel lathe shed is being built near Mhow Coach Depot. In this shed, the oil coming into the wheels of the coach will be corrected, which is called tire turning. DRM Vineet Gupta said that this will be the first shed of the division. It will also start working within two to three months. Maintenance of wheels of Mhow-Indore rake will be done here.



DRM Gupta said Ratlam-Indore-Khandwa-Akola broad gauge project has been completed 14 years ago, but many parts of the project are still incomplete. This year the maximum amount of Rs 888 crore has been received for this project in the budget.

The deadline for the broad gauge line of Mhow-Sanawad section has been fixed for March 2026. The section will be made in two parts. The first part Sanawad-Mukhtara Balwara section is to be completed by March 2024. At the same time, a fresh alignment survey is being done for the Ghat section between Mukhtara Balwara-Mhow.

The present 30 per cent survey has been completed, and the report will also be sent to the headquarters by June. This part of the project will also be started by October 2022 and will be completed by March 2026. Project started in 2008.

According to the information, the Ratlam-Indore-Khandwa-Akola gauge conversion project was started in 2008. At present, the broad gauge line up to Ratlam-Fatehabad-Indore-Mhow and up to Sanawad-Mathela (Khandwa) has been completed in this project.

At the same time, the work of the broad gauge line is going on in some parts between Khandwa-Akola. On completion of the project, the distance of Indore-Mumbai trains will be reduced by 70 km and between north-south by 170 km.



