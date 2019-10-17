Indore: What Industrialists Says

Blessed with a strategic location and abundant natural resources and backed by a progressive and visionary Government, the state of Madhya Pradesh is ready to take on the Industry 4.0 era and transform itself into a preferred investment destination. CII is proud to be associated as a National Partner to the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the summit and is glad to play the role of a catalyst in the economic progress of the state. I urge industry and investors to take this opportunity and participate in the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors Summit 2019 to discover the plethora of investment opportunities that the state has to offer.

-Vikram S. Kirloskar, President CII

Madhya Pradesh is a land of immense opportunities and is poised to rise to greater heights of industrial growth and economic development. The industry is looking forward to the important policy discussions that will be held at the summit in addition to exploring the investment opportunities across sectors. I am confident that this summit will open up new opportunities for the state that will go a long way in the industrial expansion and overall development of the state.

-Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.