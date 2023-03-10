Indore: West Discom’s action, schemes fail to yield results; Rs 4 cr pending from 1,500 consumers

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recovering outstanding bills from about 1,500 electricity consumers of Gandhi Nagar is proving to be a huge challenge and pain for the power distribution company. Despite the action of disconnecting the power supply twice, not a single consumer showed interest in paying the bills. The power company also set up a mega camp giving the option of payment in instalments, but it has also proven to be ineffective and no consumer showed up at the camp.

About 2,000 families live in about 10 apartments of Naya Basera, Gandhi Nagar and Nainod area. The electricity company has supplied 1500 domestic connections in these areas. The company has also issued bills every month on the basis of the readings, but these consumers are not depositing the bills. Around more than Rs 4 crore has been outstanding on these 1500 consumers.

Officials said that last month, the company disconnected bulk connections after issuing a warning. However, this step backfired on the officials. Due to the disconnection of the power supply, the residents protested, in view of which the connections were provided immediately.

After the protest of the residents, Discom officials after a long discussion with the residents gave them an option to deposit the amount in instalments which was agreed by many. But, when a camp was organized for depositing the outstanding amount, none of the defaulter consumer showed up to deposit their remaining amount.

Seeing the laid back attitude of 1500 consumers, now the company officials have decided that after Rangpanchami, they would again disconnect the power supply and will conduct a drive against the defaulters. They will also organize camp for ease of the consumers who wish to deposit their electricity bills.

What DISCOM OFFICIALS SAy

“About Rs 4 crore is pending from residents of 10 apartments. To avoid financial burden on them, the option of paying the bill in instalments have been given to them. We want these families to cope with us. In the last camp none of the consumers paid their outstanding bills. Another camp will be organized between Monday and Saturday. If customers still show no interest in paying, power supplies will be again be disconneted”

Gajendra Sharma, DE, Eastern Region