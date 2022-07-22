Indore: West Discom tops in resolving power-related complaints received through CM Helpline

Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

West Discom has registered the best position in MP in resolving electricity-related complaints that are registered through CM Helpline. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company of Indore has been included in the top 10 districts for resolving electricity-related complaints in a timely proper manner, and according to the criteria.

Amit Tomar, managing director of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, said that Alirajpur has got the first position in the released list. Second is Shajapur, third Agar, fourth Jhabua, sixth Barwani, and ninth is Burhanpur. In the list of 52 districts, Khargone got eleventh, Dhar twelfth, while Ujjain got the thirteenth place.

Amit Tomar said that 6 other districts including Indore of Electricity Distribution Company area have also secured an ‘A’ grade. Tomar added that chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish and joint secretary Tarun Upadhyay are discharging their responsibilities as in-charge and co-in-charge for redressal of complaints coming through CM Helpline at the company level. Both the officers take continuous information about the CM Helpline grievance redressal in all the districts and make concerted efforts to resolve the difficulties. Tomar believes that due to increasing mutual coordination, continuous communication with staff officers, and tracking, the condition of the western region has improved continuously in the last three months and has become the best in MP.