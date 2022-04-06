Indore: ​West Discom to focus on power supply to drinking water sources in summer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going to lay special focus on supplying power to drinking water sources in summer.

“The power company officials of all the districts in Indore and Ujjain divisions should pay more attention to the power supply of drinking water sources in summer so that citizens do not face any kind of difficulty,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar while interacting with the superintending engineers and executive engineers through video conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The MD said that there will a be further increase in the facilities of the power distribution company's zone and distribution centres.

Computer, laptop, printers will be arranged for the zone in-charge, so that the consumer delivery services increases, he added.

He said that Rs 20 crore would be spent for improving the supply related arrangements and technical upgradation and Rs 50 crore for quality maintenance works.

Tomar said that there is huge demand for electricity in the cities, where transformers have an overload. “They should be replaced or additional transformers should be installed so that there is no load related problem,” he ordered.

He directed regarding the proposed works of the new financial year, work of revamped plan, energy services, CM helpline, maintenance, timely availability of store material, supply arrangements.

Chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish, executive director Sanjay Mohase, chief engineer SL Karwadia, Puneet Dubey, superintending engineer Manoj Sharma, DN Sharma and others were present.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:28 AM IST