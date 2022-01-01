Indore: West Discom supplies record 2,575-cr unit of power in 2021

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom has created a record by distributing about 2,575 crore units of electricity in 2021, claimed officials on Friday.

State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar also congratulated the Discom for quality power supply to 15 districts, speedy consumer grievance redressal and revenue collection.

Managing Director of West Discom, Amit Tomar said that more than 20,000 employees and officers of the company ensured quality power supply throughout the year.

“Due to this the company was able to earn achievement in terms of supply,” he added.

Tomar said, “On an average 214 crore units per month and about 2,575 crore units of electricity in 2021 was distributed throughout the year. At company level, maximum power supply was in January and November.”

Indore and Dhar districts have the highest power supply of 300 to 400 crore units among all the 15 districts. Over 200 to 250 crore units of electricity was supplied in Ujjain, Khargone and Dewas during the year.

“There has also been a record of distribution of 100 million units of electricity in a single day and meeting 6020 MW demand at the company level this year,” said Tomar.

Farewell to senior engineer of Discom

A farewell was organized by Discom officials for Rajesh Dubey who retired on Friday. Dubey was senior engineer at West Discom and served in various departments.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 08:00 AM IST