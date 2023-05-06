Indore: West Discom officials to visit 15 districts to check power services

Picture for Representation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 officials from Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will go into the fields to take status of electricity services.

The officers will visit all 15 districts under the West Discom and take information on performance of transformers, lines, grid condition, if complaint redressal is in place, revenue collection status, use of security equipment, condition of providing new connections, bill correction etc.

They go to the assigned district for two days in May and June and send all their report online from the spot.

“These officers will visit villages, towns and cities twice and will take information regarding power systems, intensive efforts being made to fulfil the priorities of the government, etc. Discussions will also be held with farmers and consumers during the visit,” a release issued by West Discom said.