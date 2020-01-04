Indore: West Discom foresees profit by fiscal end, “Urja Kriti Samman” to 29 linemen

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company foresees itself recovering from loss and become a profit-making company by end of the current financial year.

“We foresee that the company will start making profits by end of this fiscal,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal during a function organised at DAVV auditorium to felicitate linemen of eight districts coming under West Discom.

Narwal stated that the revenue collection per unit has increased. Besides, for the first time the company collected nearly 825 crore revenue in a month.

Narwal attributed the company’s growth to the employees and conferred “Urja Kriti Samman” on 29 linemen from eight districts including Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Bhurhanpur, Khargone etc.

Narwal said: “For Discom, safety of employees is as important as collection of revenue”.

“We will not compromise safety of linemen under any circumstances,” he added.

Narwal stated that everyone should be concerned about life but unfortunately some of employees are not paying enough attention in this regard, which is not right.

He said that the company will spend Rs 1 crore a year to follow safety norms, purchase safety equipment and provide training to staff so that there are no lapses.

A quiz on electrical safety questions was organised for line staff. Narwal also released a special guide of safety equipment and parameters on this occasion.

West Discom CGM Santosh Tagore, Director Manoj Jhanwar, ED Sanjay Mohase, chief engineer Subroto Rai, and others were also present.