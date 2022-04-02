Indore: ​West Discom collects record Rs 9,768 cr revenue in last fiscal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has collected revenue of Rs 9,768 crore during the financial year 2021-22. In March alone, the company received Rs 1,372 crore.

Both these milestones have been achieved for the first time by West Discom.

State energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey have hailed the hard work done by employees and officers of West Discom.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that a special plan was prepared for monthly revenue collection and works were fixed for the target on a daily basis during the financial year 2021-22.

“The target was reviewed every month. If in any month the recovery was less, then in the next month a campaign was launched to collect the outstanding of the previous month,” Tomar said.

Domestic, non-domestic, agricultural, commercial, government, high tension consumers of all types were contacted to get the bill amount paid in time.

Tomar said that the company has collected more than Rs 800 crore in six out of twelve months in the last fiscal.

“For achieving this feat, heads of government departments, collectors, CEOs, heads of local urban bodies, employees and officers of the electricity distribution company did commendable work,” he added.

Along with this, consumers have also provided support to the electricity company by paying the electricity bill amount on time.

Tomar said that the average number of bill payers per month in fiscal 2021-22 has increased by two lakhs to reach 23 lakhs as compared to earlier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:43 AM IST