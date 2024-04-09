Indore: Water Supply To Remain Hit In City Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

The city will have to face water woes on Wednesday as the water supply from Jalud pumping station was disrupted as lighting struck an electricity pole thereby stopping pumps of Narmada project.

Additional municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra said that all the pumps of Narmada Phase I, II and III stopped as lightning struck the electricity pole outside TP Colony on 33 KV single feeder line at 6.57 pm on Tuesday, resulting in damaging of insulator and burning of jumpers at two places in Chhoti Khargone yard.

The repair work was underway till the filing of this report.

Earlier, all the pumps of Narmada Phase I and II were shut down due to strong wind and storm at 4:05 pm on Tuesday. Due to a storm a tree branch broke and fell on the grid of the old intake well. On receiving information of the incident, the corporation started the repair work which was completed by 6.25 pm and the pumps were restarted.

However, later the lighting incident led to the fault resulting in stoppage of all pumps at Jalud station.

It takes morning to night for the water from Jalud in Khargone to reach overhead water tanks in Indore. As the pumps stopped in the evening and remained non-functional till late night, water could not be transported till overhead water tanks in the city to full capacity.

So the IMC stated that the supply would remain hit in the city.

The water supply will be hit in colonies connected to overhead water tanks at Annapurna, Gandhi Hall, Dravid Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Chhatribagh, Subhash Chowk, Agarbatti complex, Lokmanya Nagar, Cotton Adda, Khatiwala Tank, Urdu School, Pragati Nagar, CP Shekhar Nagar, Nanda Nagar Road No 13, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Scheme No 114 Part 2, Scheme No 78, Scheme No 54, Sarva Suvidha Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Tooti Press, Khajrana, Ita Bhatta, Greater Vaishali, Haroon Colony, Reti Mandi, Silicon City, Tapeshwaribagh, Radio Colony and Scheme No 136.