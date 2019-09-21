Indore: Water supply remains affected in several areas on Day-II

Indore: Water supply remained hit in many localities for the second consecutive day on Friday following a nine-day shutdown undertaken by Indore Municipal Corporation for setting up Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system at Jalud pumping station.

“Following the shutdown, water could not be supplied to five overhead water tanks in the city whereas 13 other tanks could not be filled due to which supply from taps was hit in many parts,” said Balram Verma, waterworks incharge at IMC.

The tanks remained empty in Ambikapuri, MIG Colony, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Agarbati Nagar and Narwal. Colonies connected to these tanks did not receive water supply through taps.

The tanks could not be filled to their capacity were in Annapurna, Sadar Bazaar, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Pragati Nagar, Buddh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Scheme No 94, Saikripa Colony, Sarsuvidha Nagar, Jinsi, Khajrana and Vidur Nagar.

Colonies connected to these tanks received supply with low pressure.Verma said supply of water to affected areas was made through tankers. He stated that the shutdown will continue till September 26.