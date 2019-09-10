Indore: Water level goes above 151m mark at Jalud

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) authorities are keeping their fingers crossed and praying that the pumps at Jalud station do not get choked due to muddy rainwater as the level of water at the intake well has crossed 151 meter mark as Narmada is in spate due to heavy rains.

“So far, no bad news has come from Jalud pumping station despite increase of water level. We are praying that nothing goes wrong with our pumps at Jalud station,” said Balram Verma, water works in-charge at IMC.

Last month when the water level had reached 149 meter and muddy water had entered intake well, two out of five pumps had got choked and had stopped discharging water which led to drinking water crisis in the city for nearly 10 days.

In was only after the water level came down to 145 meters, that the pumps could be fixed. Now the water level has again gone up and IMC is hoping that the last month incident does not repeat itself.

“If that happens, there will be water crisis in the city once again,” Verma said.