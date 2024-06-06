Indore: Water Conservation Campaign To Begin From June 5, 53 Bawdis, 27 Ponds Will Be Cleaned

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has begun a special campaign to conserve water sources of the city. This campaign will begin from June 5 and will run till June 15. During this, the incoming channel of 53 Bawdi, 27 ponds and many wells of the city will be cleaned. Along with this, work will be done for conservation of Kanh and Saraswati rivers and the environment.

Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, launched this campaign from the ancient Bawdi located in Kamala Nehru Nagar under Ward 9 of Zone 1. On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma, Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Abhishek Sharma Bablu, Ashwini Shukla and a large number of citizens were present.

On this occasion, Vijayvargiya said that water is life, so it is important for everyone to understand its importance. 'We have to plant as many trees as possible with determination and also protect these plants so that falling groundwater level of Indore can be stopped and the temperature of Indore remains under control. Trees are very big water rechargers,' he said.

'We should plant as many trees as possible and give seeds to children in schools and motivate them to grow trees so that children have an emotional attachment to that plant,' he added.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that we had started the work of water conservation by starting Vande Jalam Abhiyan even before the model code of conduct came into force.

Plantation campaign for cleaning ponds

Under the campaign, ponds, stepwells, wells of the city will be cleaned and the water inflow channels will be cleaned. The mayor said, 'We have to work in such a way under the water source conservation campaign that in the coming times, water tankers can be filled from the water source along with surrounding areas. Apart from conservation of water sources, a plantation campaign will be conducted on a large scale in Indore.'