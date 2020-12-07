Indore: Walls in city come alive with colourful paintings, saving a dying art form in the process

Indore:



Many times while commuting on the busiest roads of the city you might have noticed those plain walls turned into colorful eye-catching spots displaying the best of art and imagination in wall graffiti 3D paintings.



Behind these walls of art there are artists who struggled a decade to keep this art in existence. The artists are the one whose ancestors used to make film posters on hoardings till mid 90s or till flex printing inherited in the world of advertisement in India.



To keep alive this art form the Indore civic bodies started issuing tender to companies which provided these artists with work and by this the art remained alive along with families of artists which were about to extinct.



One of the artists and supervisor from Ankar Films and advertising, Subir Singh Khushwah said, “I and our group Tejasva advertisement are portraying on walls in many areas of the city. It was a time when there was no work left for the artist and many left the art and switched to other professions for survival. All thanks to the governing bodies for reviving the lost art in unique form”.



“We are not degree holders, though our art is something which we had got in heirloom. In the world now everyone can do anything but the kind of art which we do is something for which we are born because since childhood we are taught to make this art”, said Khushwah.



He added that the most skilled artists of graffiti art are senior artists Rashid Khan, Vinod Mandloi, Deepak Tomar, Praveen Dhawan. The young artists are Sunny Maratha, Manoj Tomar, Balveer Mandloi and many others.



For making graffiti the artist gets paid Rs 1500 per day and they are called on daily wages. Most of the senior artists have learnt the art from their elders and are doing from a very young age. The young artists are trained by senior artists. They use acrylic exterior emulsion paint.